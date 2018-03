SEE: How SA's deadly listeriosis outbreak unfolded A timeline will help you understand the events caused by this dangerous food-borne illness.

The listeria crisis in South Africa, which has claimed 180 lives thus far, has been described as the biggest documented outbreak the world has ever seen.

Unlike other food-borne illnesses, listeria thrives in cold environments, making cold meat products such as polony, Russians and hams more susceptible to this bacteria since these foods are not usually cooked.



Have a look at this timeline to find out more: