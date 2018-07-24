Rural young men use traditional muti to treat STDs

Most young men in Flagstaff
at Ingquza Hill believe that traditional medicine as is the best treatment for
sexually transmitted infections.
Out of three infected men in the area, only
one will choose to seek help at the local clinic while the other two prefer to
go to traditional healers.
Very strong medicines
Favour Ndleko (46) of Dlibona location said
traditional medicine cures “each and every sexual infection".
"I prefer to go to a traditional
healer than a clinic because in the clinic they only use pills, which just
reduces the infection. According to our belief, when a man goes to a clinic he
is regarded as Umfazi," Ndleko said.
A 23-year-old man agreed that he too
preferred to use a traditional healer when he's infected.
"Back then elders use traditional
medicines and they were very strong. We follow the mentality of our grandparents
who dismissed the idea of clinics," Mzuvukile Diko said.
However, the third man – Lindelani
Marhashule – said he held the opposite view. He believed that clinics and
hospitals offered the best treatment for any diseases.
Both pills and traditional medicine
He urged other men to consult medical
doctors or a nurse when they are infected by a sexual transmitted disease in
order to receive the best and safest medication.
Medical doctor Dr Abongile Mabhoza, based
in Flagstaff, agreed with Marhashule saying while he's not against traditional
medicines, he suggested that people rather use clinics because traditional
medicines have strong side effects.
“The best way is as soon as a person starts
experiencing something in his private parts, he should go and consult a doctor
before it’s too late, or the infection has spread. People should use both pills
and traditional medicine at the same time," Dr Mabhoza said.
A traditional healer and a member of
Traditional healer Association at Ngquza, Gqogqoni Mncanywa said traditional
medicines could clean and treat any sexual infection, but suggested that people
first go to clinics in order to lower their infection. – Health-e News.
Asavela Dalana