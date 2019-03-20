New Limpopo students shun HIV test

Only a handful of new students at Vhembe TVET College’s Makwarela campus rolled
up their sleeves for an HIV test, and the head of the campus clinic is
concerned.
The campus,
which is outside Thohoyandou, hosted a two-day HIV testing campaign recently.
They had targeted to test about 1 500 students and came very close with 1 470
students being tested, and the good news is that only six of them tested
positive for HIV.
Concern about new students
However,
the head of the clinic, Grace Morulane said very few new students took the test
and the clinic will have to work hard to convince them about the importance of
knowing their status.
“Though we
are happy with the number of returning students who are willing to get tested
and know their status, we are also concerned about the limited number of new
students willing to get tested. To win the battle against HIV/Aids we must all
be willing to get tested and know our statuses,” she said.
Morulane
said the number of returning students who managed to participate in the testing
campaign gave her hope that the college was creating leaders who are willing to
take responsibility for their health and well-being.
High HIV rate for teenagers
She said
she was also buoyed by the number of students who collected condoms from the
clinic daily. “Every morning we distribute condoms outside the campus clinic
and students take them,” she said.
The Vhembe
district was identified last year as having a high HIV-positive rate for
teenagers, prompting Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to visit schools in the area
to talk to learners about HIV and teenage pregnancies.
Mukhwantheli
Secondary school in Dididi village, outside Thohoyandou, had 36 pregnant
learners while 31 learners, aged between nine and 19 from both primary and
secondary schools in the area were HIV-positive. – Health-e News.
Image credit: iStock
Ndivhuwo Mukwevho