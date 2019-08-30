More paramedics need to be trained, says union The addition of emergency vehicles to the Eastern Cape fleet is welcomed, but a trade union says more staff is also needed.

Following a recent hand over of 129 emergency vehicles to the Eastern Cape Department of Health, the majority trade union in the province believes the department should ensure that the rollout of emergency vehicles is done alongside human resources.

Manpower needed

In an interview with OurHealth, National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) provincial chairperson Miki Jaceni says the department shouldn’t supply emergency vehicles without supplying human resources to man the vehicles.

“We have been engaging the Department of Health for more than four years to employ staff but there have been only promises,” he says. “The emergency medical services employees embarked on a strike last year and some of the issues they raised hasn’t been resolved. There is not enough staff to operate the ambulances rolled out. There was a moratorium on the appointment of general workers including drivers, [but] its only professionals that were hired.”



Jaceni adds that personnel working under traumatic situations are subjected to counselling every now and then due to the nature of their work but the unavailability of that service is the reason paramedics take a lot of sick leave.

A relief

The addition of these vehicles has been applauded by residents like Lwazi Siyothula of Nkululekweni Village, Flagstaff who lost his wife in 2017. An ambulance was called when Siyothula’s wife experienced seizures but the ambulance didn’t arrive in time and she lost her life. “It was a very traumatic experience… that could have been avoided if the ambulance arrived on time.

The rolling out of ambulances is a great step [in] the right direction to improve health services,” says Siyothula.

Joint effort

Speaking at his officiating address in Bhisho last week, Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane says this is a collaborative effort by Provincial Government, including the Department of Transport and the Department of Health.

He says: “We are serious and we are about speaking less, doing more, and opening communication lines with the citizens of the Eastern Cape. Rural areas in the province was first priority in distributing these vehicles.”

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba says they acknowledge the challenges experienced. However, it will be adequately addressed in the upcoming Health Summit and the strategic planning session the department has planned. She adds that the province will receive another 179 vehicles to add to the current fleet.

– Health-e News

Image credit: iStock