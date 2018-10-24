advertisement
Updated 24 October 2018

Mboweni says sanitary pads soon to be zero-rated

The finance minister has added sanitary pads to the Treasury's list of zero-rated items.

0

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday said that sanitary pads, among other new items, would be zero-rated from 1 April 2019.

During his Medium Term Budget Policy Speech, Mboweni said that after considerable debate and consultation, sanitary pads, bread flour and cake flour would be zero-rated.

Zero-rated means that all the input cost added along the production chain of an items will be eliminated for the consumer.

According to the minister, the revenue loss associated with zero-rating the items is estimated at R1.2bn, but, he said, zero-rating these products “restores the dignity of our people”.

Mboweni also said that there is a plan to ensure that all schools have safe and appropriate sanitation

“We will ensure that female learners in schools have access to sanitary pads. Several provinces have already taken the lead in rolling out the provision of free sanitary pads in schools.

“Funds will be added to the provincial equitable share to enable provinces to progressively further this objective.”

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Motsoaledi receives international prizes for role in fight against TB

2018-10-24 13:22
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Healthy gut »

IBS – 4 symptoms that extend beyond your stomach

When you think of IBS, symptoms that come to mind include diarrhoea, constipation and gas. However, there are other symptoms that extend beyond your stomach.

Sex health »

Do you feel sad after sex? This is why and what you can do about it

A new study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy has revealed that 41% of the men surveyed had felt sad after sex in the previous four weeks.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 