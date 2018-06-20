Massive shake-up of health laws ahead of NHI

Parliament will need to amend at least 12
Acts to facilitate the introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI),
according to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
“You
might have to dismantle some of the relationships between spheres of government
and also rattle the corporate world in health,” Motsoaledi told the National
Council of Provinces (NCOP) yesterday (19 June).
Rich will subsidise poor
Tomorrow, the Minister is to due to release
to the public two Bills – the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill –
that begin the process of establishing a single universal health system for all
South Africans.
“Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the
poor. The young will subsidise the old. The healthy will subsidise the sick.
The urban will subsidise the rural,” said Motsoaledi in his Budget speech in
the NCOP.
“[This] will necessitate a massive re-organisation
of the whole healthcare system, both public and private, and completely change
the relationship between our spheres of government, but also change the
relationship between the rich and the poor.”
He told Members of Parliament that they would
need to change “most of the laws that you have painstakingly cobbled together
since the advent of democracy… We have already identified 12 Acts that will
have to be amended by this House to accommodate NHI.”
Four destabilisers
He
said that MPs would need to pay special attention to “the four issues that have
emerged as destabilisers of the health care system”, namely:
- Human
Resources: Who has the power to hire whom, where, and how many
- Financial
Management: No proper financial management, no services
- Procurement
and Supply Chain Management
- Maintenance
of Infrastructure and equipment
“All the major disasters in health that occurred
in our country are about these four and the way they are governed and
controlled,” said Motsoaledi. “Life Esidimeni, oncology in KwaZulu-Natal,
Mediosa and Buthelezi ambulances and the issue of shortage of staff stem from
these four.” – Health-e News.
Image credit: iStock
Kerry Cullinan