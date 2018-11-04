Limpopo health vows to clamp down on hospital crime

The provincial health department is
tightening security at its facilities after attacks at its hospitals and
clinics have threatened the safety of nurses, doctors and patients. The
department is concerned about the continued attacks that have resulted in most
clinics no longer operating for 24 hours.
Recently, in just one week, four hospitals in
the province – George Masebe, Zebediela, Matlala and Helen Franz – were
attacked by criminals who targeted doctors and nurses at staff residences.
Shortage of doctors
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has appealed to
the communities to work with law enforcement agencies, local police forum and
security companies to put an end to the crimes.
She said the attacks hinder the recruitment of
doctors and other health professionals to work in the province, particularly in
rural hospitals.
Many facilities continue to operate with a
shortage of doctors, resulting in long queues and the department is still
struggling with the supply of medicines to most hospitals and clinics in the
province.
The department’s spokesperson Neil Shikwambani
said they are going to put a plan in place to curb the spread of criminal
attacks.
“We cannot reveal our plans to the media for
security reason but we can promise our people that our hospitals and clinics
will be safer. The safety of our nurses, doctors and patients is important,”
said Shikwambani.
Shikwambani echoed the MEC’s appeal for community
members to work together with the police and the department. “We need to work
together to ensure our facilities are safe, because if doctors and nurses stop
going to our hospitals and clinics we are the ones who will suffer,” he said. -
Health-e News.
Image credit: iStock
Ndivhuwo Mukwevho