Here’s what the latest health review reveals about the relationship between South Africa’s youth and healthcare

South Africa’s health system is at risk of
leaving the youth behind as it moves towards universal health coverage,
according to the country’s latest health review.
The 346-page document published by the
Health Systems Trust explores problems and solutions in the public healthcare
system that emerged from numerous sources and experts in 2019. This edition
zoomed in on topics such as the National Health Insurance (NHI), universal
health coverage, the health market inquiry as well as HIV funding.
Despite the youth accounting for a third of
the country’s population, according to Statistics South Africa,
healthcare services are not designed to cater to their needs, the research
shows.
The report states that the public health
system needs to strengthen in a variety of ways to meet the unique needs of
young people. This includes defining and monitoring indicators of universal
health coverage, as well as keeping track of the quality of services that young
people receive from public facilities.
To achieve this, the research suggests
increasing capacity of health workers to provide youth-friendly services.
A recent study found that less than half of HIV-positive teenagers between the ages
of 15 and 19 are accessing treatment. Traditional methods of accessing
treatment from healthcare facilities are a contributing factor in adolescents
shying away from going to clinics to get medication.
The review also states that universal
healthcare for young people at primary healthcare level should focus on screening
and early detection of risk factors in order to avert long-term health
consequences in adulthood. This early intervention is a step towards preventing
and promoting healthy behaviours such as contraceptive access and use, which is
likely to reduce morbidity and mortality among adolescents.
Despite adolescent and youth-friendly
healthcare services being enshrined in the policy, the research found that
there is no real evidence of the strategy being implemented in clinics. The
report recommends a budget which provides ring-fence funding to improve
adolescent health services. Ring-fence funding is money that has restrictions
placed on its usage and can only be used for one specific purpose — which in
this case is youth-centred healthcare services.
HIV
prevention for girls and young women
Adolescent girls and young women are one of
the most vulnerable groups to HIV infection, according to the latest national HIV plan. About 2 000 young women
between the ages of 15 and 25 are infected with the virus every week. This
makes prevention of HIV in women and girls of this age group a priority.
The review focused on a study of 240 young
women in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal. The study found that some participants
associated prevention with unintended pregnancy and were more likely to be
proactive in taking the initiative to prevent pregnancy.
A number of the participants perceived
negative HIV results as an indicator that they are doing well in averting the
virus.
“Many had adopted HIV testing as a
prevention strategy, characterising testing as more
feasible and within their control than
actual preventive behaviours such as condom use. Some also interpreted an HIV-negative
test result as an indication that their approach to HIV prevention was already
adequate, giving them a false sense of assurance and potentially reinforcing
high-risk behaviours,” research reveals.
The study also found that these young women
overestimated their ability to assess risk and would estimate how healthy a man
is “by eye”.
Young women often engaged in high-risk
behaviours because of factors such as lack of community and family support, the
research shows. In some instances, those without support structures are not
knowledgeable about relationships or HIV, and those who are knowledgeable, like
local nurses, do not relate to them.
Experts recommend a five-stage approach
towards decreasing risk behaviour amongst young women. This includes helping
them create their own well-informed opinions on what good sexual practices are,
using their experience to form their own rules for relationship and sexual
health management, and being firm in their own rules around partners and sex
lives.
The researchers recommend that HIV
prevention strategies should be aligned with relationship goals of girls and
young women, and for communication around HIV prevention to be relatable and
framed around how to balance relationships and sexual health.
The study further suggests that the
language used to communicate with young women should not be HIV-centred but
towards self-affirmation.
“Move away from HIV-related communication
that focuses predominantly on ‘test and treat’ and primes a reactive rather
than preventive strategy, and move toward more proactive, self-protective
behaviours. Frame HIV testing as part of the prevention journey rather than as an endpoint.”
