Hand hygiene – how clean are your hands really? Today marks Global Handwashing Day, so let's take a look at hand hygiene.

How often do you wash your hands during the course of a day? Well, according to the Global Hygiene Council, you should wash your hands at least six times a day on average. It may sound like a lot but think about how often you go to the bathroom, sneeze, touch door handles and lift buttons…

No soap? No problem!

You are probably thinking that to clean your hands properly and effectively you need soap. However, the Global Handwashing Partnership says not everyone has access to soap, and washing your hands with just water can reduce your risk for diarrhoea. They explain that where soap is available, particularly in low-income households, it is not always used for handwashing because it's perceived as a commodity.

They say, "Instead, soap may be used for laundry, bathing, and washing dishes. Where soap is not available or difficult to obtain for handwashing, soapy water is an effective low-cost alternative. Otherwise, handwashing with other cleansing agents like ash can help remove bacteria from hands."

The correct way to wash your hands

If you do have access to running water and soap, you need to ensure you are washing your hands correctly to avoid picking up any illnesses. Here's how:

Wet your hands (just make sure you close the tap after your hands are wet).

Cover your hands with soap.

Scrub thoroughly for at least 20 seconds (sing "Happy Birthday" twice) – make sure you scrub your palms, the back of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails.

Rinse your hands and then dry them.

If you are using hand sanitiser, make sure you rub your hands (covering every surface as you would when using soap) for at least 30 seconds before it dries.

Image credit: iStock