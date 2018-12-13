Eyesight restored for 49 patients at KwaMhlanga Hospital During November several cataract surgeries were performed at KwaMhlanga Hospital, restoring sight to 49 patients.

Operations on 50 blind elderly persons at KwaMhlanga Hospital (Mpumalanga) have been mostly successful, with 49 of the patients having had their eyesight fully restored.

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said her department in collaboration with the South African Council for the Blind embarked on a mission to improve sight for elderly persons. Towards the end of November several cataract surgeries were performed at KwaMhlanga Hospital.

Great demand

The operations happened after hundreds of patients were screened. Some were given treatment and some were given spectacles for free. Patients who were identified as candidates were registered for surgery.

“I understand that there are some patients who weren’t operated on during the first round, but I do know that our partners will come again for the second time to KwaMhlanga Hospital to address the great demand for these services because we are a caring department,” said Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini, explaining why not everyone who qualified was able to have the surgery immediately.

Sarah Skhosana (67) from KwaMhlanga has been living with high blood pressure for years and recently was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. On top of these conditions she has also been struggling with her sight. She is also on the waiting list of the patients who need operations in order to have their sight restored.

More groups scheduled

“We are grateful that our mother is on the waiting list. I just hope God will keep her safe until she is given a date,” said her daughter Phindi Skhosana.

According to Christopher Nobela, Media Liaison Officer for the Mpumalanga Department of Health, there are currently 407 patients on the waiting list with more groups are scheduled for surgery early next year.

Patients from Embhuleni Hospital, Tonga Hospital, Mstibidi Hospital and Tintswalo Hospital are all still waiting for their surgeries. – Health-e News.

Image credit: iStock