Breastmilk reserves in danger of running out The South African Breastmilk Reserve (SABR) is calling for breastmilk donations to replenish its dwindling stock.

Fewer and fewer women are willing to donate their breastmilk. This is according to the South African Breastmilk Reserve (SABR), which has revealed that the decline of its stocks could lead to the organisation failing to supply its 24 human milk banks countrywide.

The reserve’s executive director, Stasha Jordan, says premature babies born at 37 weeks or below will be the most affected by the breastmilk shortage.



“We currently have 820 units in the bank, which will probably last for one month, at the most. We constantly have to go on a drive of signing up [new donors]. We are also brainstorming new ways of reaching out to women who might not know about us but would be willing to donate.”

The human milk banking organisation is an advocate for exclusive breastfeeding as part of a holistic approach to ensuring equitable access to healthcare in low-resourced areas. It also lobbies for the health rights of mothers and their children under five years old in their communities and the workplace.

Hygienic facilities



“We have a lot of mothers that suffer from undiagnosed hypertension, diabetes and all the leading causes of prematurity. Prematurity is one of the biggest factors that affect our under-five mortality rate. Neonatal mortality rates remain high, and we need to decrease this as part of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Jordan says.

She further explains how women who want to become donors can qualify.

“Our target donor is a mommy who has access to a fridge, freezer and electricity, because breastmilk requires cold storage and access to facilities that are hygienic. Mommies who have sexually transmitted infections (STI) or are taking medication such as anti-depressants and hypertensive drugs are excluded. We don’t want to pass something to a premature baby that might cause diarrhoea or respiratory problems.”

Culture of charity



Jordan clarifies that the organisation does not incentivise donors.

“By law, we are not allowed to incentivise because [breastmilk] is human tissue. And whilst it’s a renewable tissue, I think it’s important for us as a country to learn the culture of charity,” she says.

To make up for the costs incurred during the collection, processing and distribution of donated milk, the SABR sells milk to patients in private hospitals. Patients in public hospitals, who are the reserve’s primary target, do not pay for the donated milk. The organisation depends on grants and individual donations to fund its operational costs.

