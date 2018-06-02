5 changes to the human body when in outer space It's a completely different environment, with forces unfamiliar to the human body. So, what are a few of the changes human bodies can expect when venturing into outer space?

When it comes to space travel, South Africans, or the country itself, don't really come to mind, like NASA for example.

But things are changing, especially with Mark Shuttleworth circa 2002, Adriana Marais as a Mars One finalist, Elon Musk making massive strides with his company SpaceX, and the country getting its very own National Space Agency.

The Mars One mission, to determine whether humans will be able to inhabit another planet, is a major operation, requiring enormous amounts of preparation.

Researchers, scientists, physicists, doctors and advisors will look to past space missions and research to prepare them as well as they can for the journey ahead.

We still don't know everything about what happens to the human body when it enters an environment different to earth. We learned a lot when Mark Shuttleworth travelled into the great unknown, but our knowledge is not nearly complete: