13 June 2018

10 myths and facts on albinism

On International Albinism Awareness Day we dispel some of the common myths associated with the condition.

Albinism is a condition where you are unable to produce normal pigmentation of the skin, hair and eyes. It's a hereditary disorder and a relatively rare condition.  

But there are many myths about albinism, that nay lead to serious harm, or even death. Earlier this year a 13-year-old albino girl was murdered because of the condition, and a 28-year-old Mpumalanga man's body parts were stolen hours after he was buried. Because it's not a condition we are necessarily confronted with on a daily basis, many people still believe myths about albinism. 

We have compiled 10 statements on the condition – some are facts, some are myths. Can you spot the difference? In  each one of these cases, read the statement and turn the card over to see which one it is. 


Joshua Carstens

 
