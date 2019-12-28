advertisement
28 December 2019

WATCH: What happens when we smile?

Scientists have found that smiling has little effect on one's mood.

We often believe that smiling might have a positive effect on our mood and overall health. In fact, previous research mentioned on Health24 stated that smiling can make us a little happier. Now scientists have discovered that smiling actually has little effect on the brain and mood. 

