28 December 2019
WATCH: What happens when we smile?
Scientists have found that smiling has little effect on one's mood.
We often believe that smiling might have a positive effect on our mood and overall health. In fact, previous research mentioned on Health24 stated that smiling can make us a little happier. Now scientists have discovered that smiling actually has little effect on the brain and mood.
Image credit: iStock
