16 November 2019
WATCH: 6 ways to battle Sunday sadness
As Monday looms “anticipatory anxiety” sets in...
The Sunday Scaries are real, with psychologists referring to it as “anticipatory anxiety”.
Image credit: Toa Heftiba, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.