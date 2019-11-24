24 November 2019
Listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health
A psychologist says preemptive Christmas music could trigger anxiety.
Playing Christmas music too early may trigger anxiety, and make us feel trapped, according to a psychologist.
Image credit: Ed Leszczynskl, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.