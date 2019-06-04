advertisement
04 June 2019

How embracing 'oneness' boosts satisfaction with life

Two German surveys found a strong link between life satisfaction and higher scores on concepts such as social connectedness, feeling close to nature and empathy.

The feeling of "oneness" may make you more satisfied with your life, new research finds.

Oneness is the belief that everything in the world is connected and interdependent.

Two surveys of nearly 75 000 people in Germany found a strong link between life satisfaction and higher scores on concepts associated with oneness – such as social connectedness, feeling close to nature and empathy.

Variety of religious traditions

This was true whether people were part of a religion or not, according to the study recently published online in the journal Psychology of Religion and Spirituality.

Participants were from a variety of religious traditions, including Protestant denominations, Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism. More than a quarter said they were atheists.

"The feeling of being at one with a divine principle, life, the world, other people or even activities has been discussed in various religious traditions but also in a wide variety of scientific research from different disciplines," said study author Laura Marie Edinger-Schons. She is a professor of corporate social responsibility at the University of Mannheim in Germany.

"The results of this study reveal a significant positive effect of oneness beliefs on life satisfaction, even controlling for religious beliefs," Edinger-Schons said in a journal news release.

Atheists have lowest oneness beliefs

People's oneness beliefs appear to remain stable over time, the study found. Instead of changing with events, they seem to represent a general attitude toward life, Edinger-Schons said.

Research has tied higher levels of life satisfaction to benefits such as better grades among students and better health in older adults.

Oneness scores varied by religion but were much better predictors of life satisfaction than religious beliefs, according to the findings.

"I did not find it surprising that atheists have the lowest levels of oneness beliefs in the sample, but what surprised me was that oneness beliefs were actually very different across various religious affiliations, with Muslims having the highest levels," Edinger-Schons said.

"Also, when oneness beliefs were taken into account, many of the positive effects of religious affiliation on life satisfaction disappeared," she added.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

When head injuries make life hard, suicide risk goes up

2018-08-28 11:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 