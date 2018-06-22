Gaming disorder may affect the brain like drugs After gathering scientific evidence, the World Health Organization recently classified gaming disorder as an official mental health problem.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released the latest edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11 (ICD-11), and one of the officially recognised conditions was gaming disorder.

The organisation said that for the first time the WHO classifies gaming disorder as a measurable addictive behaviour disorder. They added that the disorder is similar to a gambling addiction and that it may affect the brain the same way drugs do.

The condition is quite serious, and treatment, after assessment by a professional, may consist of psychological therapies and/or medication. The WHO stresses, however, that the vast majority of gamers do not have a gaming disorder, but that a small demographic may develop the condition.