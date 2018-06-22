Gaming disorder may affect the brain like drugs

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released the latest edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11 (ICD-11), and one of the officially recognised conditions was gaming disorder.
The organisation said that for the first time the WHO classifies gaming disorder as a measurable addictive behaviour disorder. They added that the disorder is similar to a gambling addiction and that it may affect the brain the same way drugs do.
The condition is quite serious, and treatment, after assessment by a professional, may consist of psychological therapies and/or medication. The WHO stresses, however, that the vast majority of gamers do not have a gaming disorder, but that a small demographic may develop the condition.
