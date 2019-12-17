advertisement
Christmas gift tip: Poorly-wrapped gifts get a better response - according to researchers

Researchers say presents that are neatly wrapped increase a recipient's expectations, and gifts are not as well received - according to a study published in a psychology journal.

With sloppy wrapping, friends set their expectations lower, and will like the gift more...

Image credit: Juliana Malta, Unsplash


 
