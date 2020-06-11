Not all psychopaths are criminals – some turn out to be 'successful' instead We may be too quick to paint all psychopaths with the same brush. Not all are violent, a recent study revealed.

Many psychopaths refrain from antisocial or criminal acts

To understand why, researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University carried out a study

Their results revealed a key difference between 'successful' and 'unsuccessful' psychopaths

A team of researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University in the US wanted to understand what leads to this success. Through their research, they discovered what leads to the formation of this "successful" phenotype.

Psychopaths in the world

It’s unclear exactly how many psychopaths exist in the world today. Research published in the American Psychological Association journal indicates that, for reasons poorly understood, males demonstrate higher levels of psychopathic traits than females, while the Atlantic reports that psychopaths make up around 1% of the US population.

According to a previous Health24 article, a psychopath is, as defined by internationally renowned psychopathy researcher Robert Hare: "A social predator who often charms and manipulates his or her way through life. Psychopaths are completely lacking in conscience and feelings for others; they take what they want and do as they please without the slightest sense of guilt or regret."

If you’re wondering what makes a psychopath, it may be a “mixture of nature and nurture” in that it could be in one’s DNA, or that one’s upbringing could have an impact on whether you become a psychopath, Business Insider reported.

Why the common perception of psychopaths as violent?

There is truth to the notion that psychopathic individuals are more likely than others to commit crimes. However, this does not mean that all psychopaths are criminals.

According to an article published by The Conversation and written by Scott Lilienfeld, a professor of psychology and Ashley Watts, this misconception is largely due to researchers who have tended to seek out psychopaths where they can locate them in large numbers, i.e. prisons. This means that much of the research is focused on "unsuccessful" psychopaths.

In fact, Health24 published an article on the topic last year, noting that there's a growing realisation that many psychopaths thrive in the workplace.