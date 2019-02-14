Home > Mental health > Brain > News Updated 14 February 2019 FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: What makes a genius? Are an elite few born to be geniuses, or does genius reside in each and every one of us? Meet a real genius and discovers a scientist who is electrically turbo-charging brains. 0 Related Did Leonardo da Vinci's genius stem from a 'lazy eye'? SEE: What does the brain of a genius look like? Great workouts boost brains, even in the young Ask CyberShrink » Talk Heart to heart forum » How brain injury affects you Transparent brains A genius - defined as: An exceptionally intelligent person or someone with an exceptional skill.But, are certain people born to be geniuses, or do we all have genius within us?Visit News24's video hub for more features to watch. NEXT ON HEALTH24X When head injuries make life hard, suicide risk goes up 2018-08-28 11:00 More: BrainNews advertisement Other news Medical Why we should pay more attention to congenital heart disease Diet and nutrition Are there health benefits from chocolate? News New hope for rural NPO after their eviction News Two women fight 'big pharma' - and the world's deadliest disease Medical Could germs in your gut send you into depression? Diet and nutrition Here’s the latest diet fad called 'peganism' From our sponsors SPONSORED: Don’t just stop smoking, start something amazing Live healthier Fitness » Diet or exercise – or both? Download the maximum mass workout plan to build big muscles in 28 days How to get the most from your cardio workouts How to pick a fitness tracker that's right for you Like a personal coach, a fitness tracker can motivate you to reach goals and strive for new ones. Monitoring blood pressure » Must blood pressure rise with age? Remote tribes hold clues Weight regained after weight-loss op can tell your doc a lot Gum disease may worsen your blood pressure problems Even a slight rise in blood pressure might shrink young brains A new study found that above normal blood pressure can be associated with lower grey matter volume in a number of areas of the brain.