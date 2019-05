WATCH: This popular Vietnamese dish has raw pig's blood in it- and doctors are raising concerns Countries around the world have cuisine which boast rich and tasty offerings, but healthcare professionals are warning this traditional Vietnamese delicacy may be a little too risky.

Many people consider themselves a foodie these days, trying and tasting delicacies and traditional dishes from around the world. But would you give this Vietnamese delicacy a go, even though you run the risk of possibly contracting bacterial meningitis – a disease which could result in death?

Even though the stakes are high, eating a dish made of an animal's blood, the tradition of eating this dish is deeply rooted in the Vietnamese culture and traditions.

Image credit: iStock