advertisement
03 May 2019

WATCH: The woman who lost her smile overnight

Clare Mount will always remember the evening of Christmas Day 2003 as "the night that stole my smile".

Clare Mount will always remember the evening of Christmas Day 2003 as "the night that stole my smile".

Clare suffers from Bell's palsy, a common cause of facial weakness, which occurs suddenly, and is a form of facial paralysis resulting from damage to the seventh cranial (facial) nerve.

In addition to facial paralysis, symptoms of Bell's palsy may include pain, tearing, drooling, hypersensitivity to sound in the affected ear, and impairment of taste. Twitching and weakness or paralysis of the face are the most common symptoms of this disorder.

The prognosis for Bell's palsy is generally very good. With or without treatment, most patients begin to get significantly better within two weeks, and about 80% recover completely within three months.

For some, however, the symptoms may last longer. In a few cases, the symptoms may never completely disappear.

Image credit: BBC News

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

When head injuries make life hard, suicide risk goes up

2018-08-28 11:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 