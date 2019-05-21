Home > Mental health > Brain > Fascinating phenomena 21 May 2019 WATCH: Woman with Michael Jackson phobia turns to hypnotherapy for help When she was five years old, poppy Johnson saw Michael Jackson's Thriller music video. Since that moment, even the late singer's name can cause her anxiety, and set off a panic attack. 0 Related WATCH: Which phobia is the most frightening? Why some people freak out about belly buttons SEE: Why people are freaking out about pictures of holes Ask CyberShrink » Talk Heart to heart forum » How brain injury affects you Transparent brains A woman is undergoing hypnotherapy to cure her fear of Michael Jackson, whose name can instil in her anxiety and panic attacks. Poppy Johns, 23, says her fear started when she was five years old, when she saw the Thriller music video. NEXT ON HEALTH24X When head injuries make life hard, suicide risk goes up 2018-08-28 11:00 More: BrainFascinating phenomena advertisement Other news Medical 5 symptoms you didn't know were linked to stress Fitness How to exercise on 'rest and recovery' days Diet and nutrition Love the smell of a cup of coffee? Here's what that reveals about you Medical SEE: The negative effects of stress on your brain and body Medical Could diabetes drug metformin help keep people slim? Medical Woman allergic to water reveals tragic reality of rare condition From our sponsors Chela-Fer® iron supplement is easy on the gut for better days Effective treatment for ADHD is available Live healthier » Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy. Heart health » Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack 5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack 'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'