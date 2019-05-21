advertisement
21 May 2019

WATCH: Woman with Michael Jackson phobia turns to hypnotherapy for help

When she was five years old, poppy Johnson saw Michael Jackson's Thriller music video. Since that moment, even the late singer's name can cause her anxiety, and set off a panic attack.

A woman is undergoing hypnotherapy to cure her fear of Michael Jackson, whose name can instil in her anxiety and panic attacks.

Poppy Johns, 23, says her fear started when she was five years old, when she saw the Thriller music video.

 
When head injuries make life hard, suicide risk goes up

2018-08-28 11:00
