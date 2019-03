WATCH: Which superpowers are we closest to achieving? Some say X-ray vision... Some say teleportation... Which superpowers will humans have first?

Invisibility. Telepathy. Super-strength and flying robot suits. These ideas were once thought to be outlandish and impossible, but today they seem exciting and achievable.

Which power would you most like to have?

Image credit: iStock