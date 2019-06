WATCH: When you die, your brain tells you that you're dead You are trapped inside your dead body with your brain still working.

New research suggests that when you die, you know you’re dead.

Doctors investigating survivors of cardiac arrest found cases where patients’ hearts stopped beating, and their brains were inactive – but they could still see doctors working and hear their conversation.

The patients had a conscious awareness for 3 to 5 minutes, despite a lack of brain activity.

Image credit: iStock