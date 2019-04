WATCH: What if everybody knew when they were going to die? What if we all knew precisely when we were going to die? How would that knowledge change day-to-day life?

Throughout history humanity has strived to prolong its life, aiming to survive for as long as possible by delaying death through all sorts of lifestyle choices and well-being techniques.

But, what if we all knew precisely when we were going to die? How would that knowledge change day-to-day life?

What impact would it have on global society? And, what sort of psychological shift would it inspire?

Image credit: iStock