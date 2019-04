WATCH: Weird ways humans have recently evolved Some biological developments are stranger, weirder and more unexpected than others.

The human race is constantly evolving, striving to survive on Earth for as long as it can. But some biological developments are stranger, weirder and more unexpected than others.

Whether we're resisting disease or drinking milk, we're doing it because our bodies have adapted over millennia.

In this video, we take a look at some of the most peculiar and unusual patterns, behaviours and physical changes that the human body has recently gone through.

Image credit: iStock