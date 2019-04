WATCH: 10 of the strangest medical conditions A hand with a mind of it's own, believing you're already dead, and getting drunk without touching a drop of alcohol - these are some of the bizarre medical conditions people suffer from.

Ever heard of auto-brewery syndrome? Where ethanol is produced in some people's gastrointestinal system - making them drunk without drinking a drop of alcohol.

Or alien hand syndrome - also known as Dr Strangelove syndrome, where your hand seems to have a mind of it's own. These are just some of the strange medical conditions we're looking at at, and will leave you wondering - is this real?

Image credit: iStock