Featured medical condition centres: September

ALLERGY

An allergy is an abnormal sensitivity or reaction of your immune system to a substance (an allergen) that you eat, inhale or touch.

CONSTIPATION

Constipation occurs when stools become hard and difficult to pass for babies, children or adults. Learn more about spastic colon, bloating, constipation causes, symptoms, relief and treatment including laxatives and natural remedies for constipation.

DIABETES

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in the world and occurs when the body fails to process glucose correctly. Many people have diabetes mellitus, but remain undiagnosed.

It is possible to live a healthy life by identifying the symptoms of diabetes early, receiving proper medical care and making healthy lifestyle changes. Learn more about diabetes here.



DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Healthy digestion involves mixing food with digestive juices, moving it through the digestive tract, and breaking down large molecules of food into smaller molecules. Learn more about digestive health here and find treatment options for common disorders that include probiotics, dietary changes and medical tests and procedures.

HEART HEALTH

Lifestyle factors such as lack of exercise, stress, smoking and an unhealthy diet can lead to high blood pressure and cholesterol which subsequently may cause heart disease and heart failure.

IMMUNE DISORDERS

Disorders of the immune system either cause very low activity or overactivity of your immune system.

INCONTINENCE



Incontinence refers to either urinary incontinence which is the inability to control bladder function or faecal incontinence, the inability to control bowel function. Learn more about the symptoms, treatment options and causes of incontinence here.

MENOPAUSE

The term “menopause” means cessation of menstruation during the time of the climacteric. The climacteric is the transition period in a woman's life when the ovaries stop producing eggs regularly. Production of the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone declines, and menstruation decreases and eventually stops.

STOP SMOKING

Smoking triples your risk of having a heart attack and doubles your risk of having a stroke. The lifespan of smokers is reduced by 10 years when compared to non-smokers.



