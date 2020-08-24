Featured medical condition centres: August Each month Health24 will shine the spotlight on a few different medical conditions.

In the spotlight for August:

DIABETES

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in the world and occurs when the body fails to process glucose correctly. Many people have diabetes mellitus, but remain undiagnosed.

It is possible to live a healthy life by identifying the symptoms of diabetes early, receiving proper medical care and making healthy lifestyle changes. Learn more about diabetes here.



DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Healthy digestion involves mixing food with digestive juices, moving it through the digestive tract, and breaking down large molecules of food into smaller molecules. Learn more about digestive health here and find treatment options for common disorders that include probiotics, dietary changes and medical tests and procedures.

INCONTINENCE



Incontinence refers to either urinary incontinence which is the inability to control bladder function or faecal incontinence, the inability to control bowel function. Learn more about the symptoms, treatment options and causes of incontinence here.

MENOPAUSE

The term “menopause” means cessation of menstruation during the time of the climacteric. The climacteric is the transition period in a woman's life when the ovaries stop producing eggs regularly. Production of the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone declines, and menstruation decreases and eventually stops.

SLEEP



For middle-aged adults, sleeping less than six or more than eight hours a night is associated with a decline in brain function. Sleep disorders may include insomnia and other sleeping disorders such as sleep apnoea, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, sleep terror disorder, and REM behaviour disorder.

Treatment can be completely different depending on the disorder but often involves a combination of lifestyle changes and medication.

Image credit: Unsplash