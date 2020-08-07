Sponsored: Painful period cramps to be a thing of the past 3Sixty Biomedicine’s latest product within the Salome range will hopefully be the answer to most women’s battle with painful menstrual cramping, even those as young as 13 years old.

Dysmenorrhea, the technical term for extreme period pain, is a common women’s health issue that impacts up to 20% of women with their menstrual cramping being severe enough to interfere with daily activities, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Symptoms typically begin in adolescence and may lead to school and work absenteeism, as well as limitations on social, academic, and sports activities.

Since the start of 2020, an innovative South African based pharmaceutical company, 3Sixty Biomedicine, has been searching for treatments to assist females suffering from common but often neglected women’s health issues.

The new Salome Menstrual Pain product was launched and made available to South African consumers on Takealot.com, independent pharmacies nationwide and 3Sixty Biomedicine’s website in July, draws on natural ingredients and includes yarrow (Achillea millefolium) which has antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory & analgesic effects which may provide relief for spasm associated with menstrual periods known as dysmenorrhoea.

Primary dysmenorrhoea is defined as painful cramps that occur with menstruation and although estimates of its prevalence vary widely, it is the most common gynecologic problem in women of all ages and races. Primary dysmenorrhea is thought to be caused by excessive levels of prostaglandins - hormones that make your uterus contract during menstruation and childbirth.

The pain results from the release of these hormones when the lining (endometrium) is sloughing off during your menstrual period.The symptoms of menstrual pain may include lower abdominal or pelvic pain with or without radiation to the back and the pain usually occurs at the onset of menstrual flow and typically lasts 8 to 72 hours.

“Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are recommended as the first line treatment for primary dysmenorrhoea. We are delighted to now provide women, from as young as 13 years old, with a safe alternative option to manage painful menstrual cramping that includes natural ingredients and is available in a user-friendly capsule pack online and at pharmacies countrywide. As a business we are passionate about breaking the silence on common women’s health issues. Too often conditions like menstrual cramps, PCOS and heavy menstrual bleeding are often considered taboo and are not spoken about or even treated - leaving millions of women suffering in silence and worse yet - not allowing them to reach their full potential. We want to be part of the solution by not only providing natural remedies that assist women with treating their health issues, but by also offering women educational platforms that connect them to other women and health experts via our social media channels to help #BreaktheSilence and reassure them that they are not alone”, explained 3Sixty Biomedicine’s CEO, Walter Mbatha.

