Sponsored: Naturally why women won’t suffer in silence anymore But it’s not common knowledge, it’s hard to imagine that 30% of women suffer from menorrhagia or heavy menstrual bleeding every month.

Painful symptoms and discomfort are just some of the things these ladies contend with behind closed doors despite their busy lives.

A South African based company, 3Sixty Biomedicine believes that too many women suffer from this kind of commonplace health issue without realizing that they’re not alone and that there are more natural treatments and alternatives available to them.

Symptoms of menorrhagia include soaking through one or more sanitary pads or tampons every hour for several consecutive hours, needing to use double sanitary protection to control your menstrual flow, needing to wake up to change sanitary protection during the night, bleeding for longer than a week and passing large blood clots.

In most cases it’s accompanied by mild to severe cramps lasting from 12 to 72 hours as well as nausea, vomiting, fatigue headaches and diarrhea. Some patients even complain about pain in the hips, lower back, inner thighs and pressure in the abdomen.

Debilitating symptoms like these add pressure to the lives of busy women but interestingly the condition is largely undertreated. For those who do seek medical intervention, there are several treatments that can be administered depending on a woman’s age, coexisting medical conditions, family history and desire for fertility.

These include contraceptives, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, tranexamic acid or even surgery such as a hysterectomy. However, with a growing shift and demand for more natural treatments by consumers and medical practitioners - companies like 3Sixty Biomedicine are in the ideal position to offer relief to consumers from a myriad of common but often neglected women’s health issues based on natural ingredients with the added benefit of minimal side effects.

The herb capsella bursa-pastoris, also known as shepherd’s purse, is a perfect example of how natural ingredients can be used in alternative treatments. This plant has been shown to significantly reduce the blood flow volumes for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding, containing compounds such as tannins, acetylcholine, thiamine, and flavonoids.

This herb has been used for decades to treat uterine bleeding and post-partum hemorrhaging and because it has been shown to increase smooth muscle contraction in the uterus, it also facilitates the regulation of menstrual blood flow.

The good news for heavy menstrual bleeding sufferers is that there is now an alternative product to assist with management of this condition; with 3Sixty Biomedicine having introduced a natural remedy into the market.

SA consumers can get Salome Heavy Menstrual Bleeding, a natural product with 400mg dry extract of capsella bursa pastoris, for the reduction of heavy menstrual bleeding in women with regular menstrual cycles after serious conditions have been excluded by a medical doctor from Takealot.com and 3Sixty Biomedicine’s website, as well as independent pharmacies nationwide.

This means that women who suffer from this debilitating and inconvenient condition can finally be able to manage it naturally without the risk of complications or undesirable side effects.

