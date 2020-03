WATCH | Why preventing TB could be as easy as 1, 2, 3HP In April, South Africa is expected to roll out a new and easier way to prevent the leading cause of natural death in the country to four districts. Find out what you need to know.

Did you know that TB remains South Africa’s leading cause of natural death? Find out why just 12 doses a year may be enough to ward off a killer this World TB Day.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.