Will brushing and flossing protect you against stroke?

Gum
disease may be linked to higher rates of stroke caused by hardened and severely
blocked arteries, preliminary research findings indicate.
Two
unpublished studies suggest that treating gum disease alongside other stroke
risk factors might help prevent stroke by reducing the build-up of plaque in
arteries and narrowing of blood vessels in the brain. However, the studies do
not prove that gum disease is a cause of stroke.
"Because
inflammation appears to play a major role in the development and worsening of
atherosclerosis, or 'hardening' of blood vessels, we investigated if gum
disease is associated with blockages in brain vessels and strokes caused by
atherosclerosis of the brain vessels," said Dr Souvik Sen, who led both
studies.
Sen is
chairman of clinical neurology at the University of South Carolina School of
Medicine.
Thickening and hardening of brain arteries
The first
study involved 265 stroke patients. Sen and his team investigated whether gum
disease and specific types of stroke were related. They found:
- Patients with gum disease
had twice as many strokes due to thickening and hardening of brain
arteries as patients without.
- Patients with gum disease
were three times as likely to have a stroke involving blood vessels in the
back of the brain, which controls vision, coordination and other
functions.
- Gum disease was more common
in patients who had a stroke involving large blood vessels within the brain,
but not among those who had a stroke due to blockages elsewhere.
The second
study involved more than 1 100 patients who had not experienced a stroke. It
found:
- Ten percent had severely
blocked brain arteries.
- Patients with gum
inflammation were twice as likely to have moderately severe narrowing of
brain arteries.
- After adjusting for age,
high blood pressure and high cholesterol, patients with gum disease were
2.4 times more likely to have severely blocked brain arteries.
Preliminary research
The
preliminary research is to be presented at the American Stroke Association's
International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles.
"It's
important for clinicians to recognise that gum disease is an important source
of inflammation for their patients and to work with patients to address gum
disease," Sen said in a meeting news release.
People
who had gum disease serious enough to result in tooth loss were excluded from
the study.
Researchers
are now studying whether treating gum disease reduces its association with
stroke.
Research
presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a
peer-reviewed journal.
Image credit: iStock