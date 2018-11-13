advertisement

Stroke

13 November 2018

SEE: 1 in 6 people will suffer from a stroke

Did you know that a stroke is also known as a brain attack because it affects your brain? National Stroke Week runs from 28 October to 3 November, so we've collected some sobering facts about strokes.

stroke infographic

Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 
