What causes stress?

There are multiple factors that can lead to a person experiencing
stress. Essentially, any challenge you face in life, whatever form it may take,
can cause stress.
There are different types of stressful events that we can
experience.
Acute
stress
Acute
stress usually refers to a sudden threatening situation, such as avoiding a
possible accident or an argument with a stranger. Acute stress produces the
typical stress response and, once the stressor has passed, the body and mind
should return to normal.
If acute stressors occur repeatedly, they can lead to the effects
associated with chronic stress.
Examples of causes of acute stress include:
- A sudden dispute or conflict that arises
- Almost falling or hurting yourself
- Narrowly avoiding a motor vehicle accident
- A medical procedure
Trauma is a specific type of acute stress that’s of a more severe
nature and which involves actual or threatened death, injury or sexual assault.
This type of stressful event can lead to more severe problems, such as post-traumatic
stress disorder (PTSD).
Examples of causes of trauma include:
- Motor-vehicle accidents
- Physical assaults
- Natural disasters
- Sexual assaults
- Sustaining a serious injury or illness
- A loss, such as the death of a loved one
Chronic
stress
Chronic
stress is when you feel stressed for extended periods of time. This type of
stress can lead to prolonged or repeated activation of the stress response and
is typically the type of stress that produces most of the negative health
consequences.
Examples of causes of chronic stress include:
- Living with a chronic illness
- Conflict in relationships
- Pressure in the work or school environment
- Daily traffic congestion
- Looking after someone with a chronic illness
- Financial troubles
- Lack of a work-life balance
Some events in our lives that are positive can also place stress
on us – for example, starting a new phase of our lives like going to
university, starting a new job, getting married or buying a new house.
Who gets stressed?
Anybody can get stressed and, at some point, all of us experience
stress.
That said, people do have individual genetic and biological
predispositions that can affect how they respond to stressful situations. We
also differ in the type of situations we find stressful. For instance, one
person may enjoy meeting new people, whereas the same situation may make
someone else feel stressed.
A certain amount of stress is healthy and natural. It’s good to be
faced with challenges that don’t overwhelm your capacity to cope. The stress
response is designed to help you get through threatening situations and thus it
is necessary for your survival.
Certain factors make individuals vulnerable to experiencing
stress. Events that happen to an individual early in life, such as in the womb
and during childhood, can have a lasting impact on the way the person’s body
and brain responds to stress throughout life. If these events are harmful, such
as childhood abuse, they can increase a person’s vulnerability to become
stressed later in life.
The stress experienced by previous generations, such as our parents
and grandparents, also seem to influence our vulnerability to stress and
certain diseases on some level. Thus, it seems that some of the effects of
stress can be transmitted from one generation to another.
Resilience describes the ability to bounce back from stressful
experiences. Resilient individuals are able to move forward at the same, or
sometimes even better, level of wellbeing – despite having experienced
stressful events. Resilience is determined by genetic factors, previous life
experiences, and the person’s environment. Reviewed by Dr Leigh
van den Heuvel, psychiatrist at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences,
Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital. August 2018.