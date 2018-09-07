What causes stress? Stress is caused by various factors. These factors could be influenced by environmental or genetic elements.

There are multiple factors that can lead to a person experiencing stress. Essentially, any challenge you face in life, whatever form it may take, can cause stress. There are different types of stressful events that we can experience.

Acute stress

Acute stress usually refers to a sudden threatening situation, such as avoiding a possible accident or an argument with a stranger. Acute stress produces the typical stress response and, once the stressor has passed, the body and mind should return to normal.

If acute stressors occur repeatedly, they can lead to the effects associated with chronic stress.



Examples of causes of acute stress include:

A sudden dispute or conflict that arises

Almost falling or hurting yourself

Narrowly avoiding a motor vehicle accident

A medical procedure

Trauma is a specific type of acute stress that’s of a more severe nature and which involves actual or threatened death, injury or sexual assault. This type of stressful event can lead to more severe problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Examples of causes of trauma include:

Motor-vehicle accidents

Physical assaults

Natural disasters

Sexual assaults

Sustaining a serious injury or illness

A loss, such as the death of a loved one

Chronic stress

Chronic stress is when you feel stressed for extended periods of time. This type of stress can lead to prolonged or repeated activation of the stress response and is typically the type of stress that produces most of the negative health consequences.

Examples of causes of chronic stress include:



Living with a chronic illness

Conflict in relationships

Pressure in the work or school environment

Daily traffic congestion

Looking after someone with a chronic illness

Financial troubles

Lack of a work-life balance

Some events in our lives that are positive can also place stress on us – for example, starting a new phase of our lives like going to university, starting a new job, getting married or buying a new house.

Who gets stressed?

Anybody can get stressed and, at some point, all of us experience stress.

That said, people do have individual genetic and biological predispositions that can affect how they respond to stressful situations. We also differ in the type of situations we find stressful. For instance, one person may enjoy meeting new people, whereas the same situation may make someone else feel stressed.

A certain amount of stress is healthy and natural. It’s good to be faced with challenges that don’t overwhelm your capacity to cope. The stress response is designed to help you get through threatening situations and thus it is necessary for your survival.

Certain factors make individuals vulnerable to experiencing stress. Events that happen to an individual early in life, such as in the womb and during childhood, can have a lasting impact on the way the person’s body and brain responds to stress throughout life. If these events are harmful, such as childhood abuse, they can increase a person’s vulnerability to become stressed later in life.

The stress experienced by previous generations, such as our parents and grandparents, also seem to influence our vulnerability to stress and certain diseases on some level. Thus, it seems that some of the effects of stress can be transmitted from one generation to another.

Resilience describes the ability to bounce back from stressful experiences. Resilient individuals are able to move forward at the same, or sometimes even better, level of wellbeing – despite having experienced stressful events. Resilience is determined by genetic factors, previous life experiences, and the person’s environment.