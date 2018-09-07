Symptoms and signs of stress

Prolonged activation of the stress response (chronic stress) can
lead to a variety of negative health consequences.
Stress can affect any part of the body. Here, some of the signs
and symptoms of stress are organised according to body systems:
- Nervous
system: tremors or trembling; dizziness or light-headedness; depression,
anxiety or nervousness; irritability or frustration; difficulty concentrating
or forgetfulness; sleep problems such as insomnia and nightmares; tiredness or
fatigue; appetite and weight changes; restlessness and reduced productivity.
- Cardiovascular
system: raised blood pressure or hypertension; increased heart rate;
heart palpitations; chest pain.
- Respiratory
system: difficulty breathing; a feeling of tightness in the chest; hyperventilation.
- Musculoskeletal
system: pain, including headaches, muscle pain, shoulder, neck and back
pain; weakness.
- Skin: rashes; itching;
blushing; sweating or clamminess.
- Endocrine
system: elevated levels of stress hormones; increased risk of developing
diabetes.
- Gastro-intestinal
system: dry mouth; problems swallowing; heartburn and acid reflux;
indigestion; nausea; stomach pain or cramps; diarrhoea; constipation.
- Immune
system: lowered immune function and increased susceptibility to
infections; slower healing of wounds and recovery from illness; worsening of
allergy-related conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis and eczema.
- Reproductive
system: lowered libido or sex drive; irregular or painful menstrual
cycles; erectile dysfunction or impotence; decreased fertility; worsened
menopausal symptoms.
How do we
measure stress?
There
are various ways in which stress can be measured scientifically. Health
practitioners such as psychiatrists and psychologists can use questionnaires to
help them understand the types of stressors a person experiences, how the
individual is affected by the stressors, and their ability to cope with the
challenges they face.
Researchers can evaluate how people respond to stress by putting
them in stressful situations, such as having them do public speaking exercises
or showing them upsetting images. They can measure how the body responds to
stress by measuring certain physiological parameters, such as heartrate, breathing,
blood pressure, sweating and pupil responses.
Doctors can also use different types of brain scans or monitoring
approaches to evaluate how the brain responds to stressors. They can also
measure levels of stress-related hormones in body tissues, such as blood,
urine, saliva and hair.
Reviewed by Dr
Leigh van den Heuvel, psychiatrist at the Faculty of Medicine and Health
Sciences, Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital. August 2018.