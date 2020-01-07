Home > Medical > Stress > Stress News 07 January 2020 WATCH: Pets can make you happier and healthier How does could an animal companion contribute to your happiness and health? Stringr 0 How does a pet contribute to your happiness and health? ~ It's believed that a pet's cuteness isn't the only reason you should consider getting one, they also help suppress your stress hormones, and help stimulate the social bonding hormone – oxytocin.Image credit: iStock Related articles How your furry best friend might extend your life New research has found that dog owners have a lower risk of early death than people without dogs, particularly when it comes to dying from a heart attack or stroke. WATCH: Need a stress reliever? These teacup pigs take centre stage at a Tokyo café Visitors to Tokyo's more than 1 000 pet cafés say spending time with the animals is a good way to release stress. Too many pets are packing on too many pounds Pets actually suffer when they're overweight. A fat pet is not a happy pet, according to research.