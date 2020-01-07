advertisement

Stress

07 January 2020

WATCH: Pets can make you happier and healthier

How does could an animal companion contribute to your happiness and health?

Stringr

It's believed that a pet's cuteness isn't the only reason you should consider getting one, they also help suppress your stress hormones, and help stimulate the social bonding hormone – oxytocin.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 