Stress

07 May 2019

WATCH: Need a stress reliever? These teacup pigs take centre stage at a Tokyo café

Visitors to Tokyo's more than 1 000 pet cafés say spending time with the animals is a good way to release stress.

There are 1 000 pet cafés in Japan. Visitors say the animals help relieve stress, and the cafes have become a more nearly R200bn industry.

Image credit: iStock

 

