Work stress, poor sleep, high blood pressure a deadly trio In a study of nearly workers with high blood pressure who were followed for almost 18 years, those who reported having both a stressful job and poor sleep were three times more likely to die from heart disease than those who slept well and didn't have a trying job, researchers have found.

Get back to nature to put stress at bay - 60-90 minutes in the outdoors will do the trick For the greatest payoff, we should spend 20 to 30 minutes at least three times a week sitting or walking in a place that provides us with a sense of nature.