WATCH: Could a walk in nature help with stress? Stressed-out office workers are taking to "forest bathing" tours to seek relief. Meditation, deep breathing exercises and observing nature can all form part of the bathing process. Stressed-out office workers are taking to "forest bathing" tours to seek relief. WATCH: Is living in a city bad for your health? An expert cautions on 'city stress' A renowned psychiatrist and stress researcher talks about the physical and psychological impact of city life - and looks at ways of finding peace and tranquility. Work stress, poor sleep, high blood pressure a deadly trio In a study of nearly workers with high blood pressure who were followed for almost 18 years, those who reported having both a stressful job and poor sleep were three times more likely to die from heart disease than those who slept well and didn't have a trying job, researchers have found. Exam stress – the harsh reality of pressure