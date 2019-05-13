advertisement

Stress

Updated 13 May 2019

WATCH: Could a walk in nature help with stress?

Stressed-out office workers are taking to "forest bathing" tours to seek relief.

Meditation, deep breathing exercises and observing nature can all form part of the bathing process. Stressed-out office workers are taking to "forest bathing" tours to seek relief.

Image credit: iStock

 

