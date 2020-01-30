advertisement

Stress

30 January 2020

WATCH | Avoiding burnout: Rediscovering the art of doing nothing

Unplugging is essential.

Stringr

Exercise, a healthy diet and mindfulness – all good for trying to avoid burning out. But maybe all we need is to take some time out and do nothing.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 