5 symptoms you didn't know were linked to stress

We're all familiar with common stress symptoms such as neck and back pain, shoulder discomfort and muscle spasms, but did you know that your body has other ways of telling you that it's taking strain? Here are five symptoms you didn't know were linked to stress:

Ringing or buzzing sounds

Also known as tinnitus, your body is experiencing stress if your ears are ringing. Tinnitus is not only limited to ringing in the ears but can also take the form of buzzing or popping – all uncomfortable situations caused by stress. These sounds may be intermittent or constant and can vary in pitch and loudness according to the South African Association of Audiologists. If you already suffer from tinnitus, stress can worsen the symptoms you're already experiencing, according to the Ear Institute South Africa.

Forgetfulness

Having trouble remembering information? Stress may be the culprit. An article on the impact of stress on the body found that stress affects the human nervous system in several ways and can cause changes in different parts of the brain. This can result in changes in memory and cognition.

Weight loss

You may be familiar with stress eating resulting in weight gain, but rapid weight loss without being on a diet is also a sign that you may be under too much stress. Studies have shown that stressful experiences can be physiologically challenging in terms of food deprivation and illness. This may lead to missing meals or poor food choices, ultimately resulting in weight loss.

Unexplained allergy attacks

Whether it's a sneezing spell or a sudden onset of a tight chest, stress has been found to trigger unexplained allergy attacks. According to a study, allergies may be considered diseases which affect both mind and body, often with serious outcomes in patients with high levels of psychosocial stress.

Grinding your teeth

Did you know that stress can cause you to wake up with a sore jaw? This is probably because you've been grinding your teeth in your sleep. Teeth grinding, also known as bruxism, has been shown to be more prevalent in males than females, particularly university students. Grinding your teeth can also be linked to tense and unhappy circumstances.



Image credit: iStock