advertisement

Stop-smoking

08 November 2019

WATCH - Smoking vs vaping: Which one is worse?

Take a look at what we really know about the recent craze some say could help you quit smoking - and what’s behind the recent spate of vaping deaths abroad.

Is vaping really safer than smoking?

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, http://bhekisisa.org. Sign up for the newsletter, http://bit.ly/BhekisisaSubscribe.

Joan van Dyk and Dylan Bush

 

From our sponsor

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 