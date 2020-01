WATCH: How smokers could drastically improve their health if they decide to quit Experts suggest that quitting smoking can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease by a staggering 40%.

This is why you should quit smoking. ~

If the financial benefits of quitting smoking is not enough to convince you, experts are now suggesting that quitting smoking could drastically improve your health.

Research has shown that when people quit smoking, it can lower their risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 40%.

