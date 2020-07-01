Sponsored: Be prepared to stop smoking

advertorial

There are many good reasons to stop smoking, but actually going without cigarettes is not easy.

Life’s challenges will test your new smoke-free life. Be ready and have a strategy to counteract them.

Understanding why smoking is addictive

The nicotine in cigarettes triggers the dopamine level in your brain and this stimulates the desire and reward system.

Nicotine affects certain areas of the brain, which has a strong link to: 1

Situational – smoke break, coffee drinking or a drink after work

Behavioural - reaching to for the box of cigarettes

Sensory – smell and taste

Affective – mood

Prepare yourself to ensure your successful transition to a smoke-free life

Expect challenges

Make a list of why you want to stop smoking. This will keep you motivated especially when you get the urge to pick up the box of cigarettes.Here’s a few examples to get you started. 2

Lead a healthier lifestyle

Become active and fit

To improve taste and smell

Reduce the risk of having a heart disease

Yolo*

*You only live once

Accept that it’s tough but that it will be worth it

Nicotine withdrawals are unpleasant and difficult to manage. Create ways to counter act each symptom. You may experience: 3

Irritability

Feeling anxious

Depressed

Unable to concentrate

Hungry

Unable to sleep

Restless

Nauseous

These withdrawals are unpleasant but avoid turning to cigarettes to relieve these withdrawal symptoms, they are temporary. Withdrawals usually start approximately 4 to 24 hours after you stop and peak on approximately the third day. The good news is that they will taper off after this, over the course of 3 – 4 weeks. 3

Familiarise yourself with medications that help

Speak to a medical professional about treatment options that are available to assist you to stop smoking. Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) give you a low dose of nicotine to help relieve the physical withdrawal symptoms, whereas non-nicotine medications bind to the part of the brain that nicotine binds to, reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. 4

Speak to your doctor about a medication from Pfizer specifically designed to help you start a smoke-free life!

