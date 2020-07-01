advertorial

Sponsored: Are you ready to put down that cigarette? Now's your time to start your smoke-free life.

Stop smoking, supplied by Pfizer ~

Smoking is one of the toughest habits for a smoker to break even though they desperately want to.

It is understandable as smoking, alongside heroin, is seen as the substance with the highest “pure addiction potential”.1

Why is it difficult to stop smoking?

The nicotine in cigarettes triggers the dopamine level in your brain and this stimulates the desire and reward system.1 The brain gets used to the level of nicotine and needs more or stronger stimulation to reach its reward state.1

This is why the more you smoke the more you want to smoke.1 Your brain also associates certain situations with smoking, e.g. smoke break, coffee drinking and learned behaviour such as reaching for the packet of cigarettes.1

Now’s your time to start

Start with a plan and write down the reasons why you want to stop smoking: 2

Claim back 2–3 months of life expectancy for every year you quit

Reduce your risk of a heart disease

Stop damage to your lungs

Limit your chances of getting cancer

Reduce stress levels

Better mood

YOLO*

*You only live once

Going cold turkey is easier said than done, but there are medications that can help you on your journey to a smoke-free life. Speak to a medical professional about treatment options. Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) give you a low dose of nicotine to help relieve the physical withdrawal symptoms.3

Speak to your doctor about a medication from Pfizer specifically designed to help you start a smoke-free life!

References:1. Muehlig S. Tobacco Addiction. Chapter 7. In: Psychiatric Disorders - Trends and Developments. (ed) Uehara T. InTech, Europe & China, 2011. Available from: URL: http://www.intechopen.com/books/psychiatric-disorders-trendsand-developments/tobacco-addiction. 2. West R. Tobacco smoking: Health impact, prevalence, correlates and interventions. Psychol Heal [online] 2017;32(8):1018–1036. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1080/08870446.2017.1325890. 3. Jordan C, Xi Z-X. Discovery and development of varenicline for smoking cessation. Expert Opin Drug Discov. 2018;13(7):671–83.

Licence Holder: Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd. Reg. No. 1954/000781/07. 85 Bute Lane, Sandton, 2196, South Africa. Tel. No.: 0860 PFIZER (734937). Website: www.Pfizer.co.za PP-CHM-ZAF-0082