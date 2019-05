FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: Addicted to pleasure – tobacco Watch how smoking kick-started the British Empire and created a market of addicts.

The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced.

Currently, there are about 1.1 billion smokers worldwide – a seventh of the world’s population.



Every year, an estimated 7 million people die from tobacco-related diseases across the globe.

But where did it all begin?

Image credit: iStock