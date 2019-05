WATCH: You may have tonsil stones and not even know it Tonsil stones are most common in people who have chronic tonsil infections, and people who have them are often not aware of them.

Tonsil stones (Tonsilloliths) are most common in people who have chronic tonsil infections, is a hardened buildup of debris in the pockets of the tonsils. Tonsil stones are not usually harmful. People who have them are often not aware of them. Image credit: iStock